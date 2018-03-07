Is Watchmen in the DCEU? This cut Justice League Easter egg sure makes it seem that way

This is probably as close as we’ll get to seeing Zack Snyder’s mythical Justice League cut. The director has taken to social media to reveal what would’ve been one of the coolest superhero Easter eggs in recent times: either a cheeky nod to Watchmen or something far greater, if you’ve been following your DC comics.

Snyder took to Vero (H/T Screen Rant) to reveal the planned tease. In it, Barry Allen is wearing a Black Freighter shirt.

If you haven’t read the comics (or seen the Watchmen Extended Cut), then you might be at a loss as to how it all ties in. Tales from the Black Freighter is a comic book that a boy reads and the comic-within-a-comic’s events run parallel to the shenanigans of The Comedian, Rorschach et al. Honestly, it’s probably the worst part of Watchmen, but it makes for a really cool connection to the DCEU at large.

If Tales from the Black Freighter exists in Justice League’s universe, then it’s a sure bet that the events of Watchmen technically took place. Contemporary comic fans will also be keen to point out that Watchmen is currently crossing over with DC’s pantheon of heroes, making the connection just that little bit more legitimate and possibly a little glimpse at what could happen one day if the stars align. If nothing else, I kinda want that shirt.

This isn’t the first Watchmen Easter egg Snyder has planted in one of his movies. Batman v Superman also had a nod to the graphic novel by, uhh, literally including a copy of it in the background to one scene.

As amazing as it would be, that’s in the past. Let’s look forward: what the Justice League post-credits scenes means for the future of DCEU.

Image: Zack Snyder