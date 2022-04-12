Ironheart Marvel series sets directors – and Ryan Coogler will executive produce

Marvel's Ironheart TV show has set its directors – Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will helm the Disney Plus series, per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Plot specifics are still under wraps, but Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart. In the Marvel comics, Riri built her own Iron Man suit and has filled in for Tony Stark while he was out of commission, so we can expect to see her journey into superheroics in the show.

Bailey will take on directing duties for the first three episodes. She has also helmed episodes of Netflix's Dear White People (and produced the fourth season), created the series You're So Talented, co-created Brown Girls with Fatimah Asghar, and worked on Mixed-ish and Grown-ish.

Barnes, meanwhile, will direct the final three episodes. Her directing work includes episodes of Apple TV Plus's Mythic Quest, Blindspotting, Social Distance, Teenage Bounty Hunters, One Day at a Time, and Atlanta season 4 (which has yet to be released).

Plus, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has joined the project as an executive producer. Thorne will debut as Riri in the upcoming Wakanda Forever, which is due for release this November 11.

Alongside Thorne, Hamilton and In the Heights star Anthony Ramos and This is Us's Lyric Ross will appear in the Disney Plus show. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and also executive produces.

The series doesn't yet have an arrival date, but this year will see the release of Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk on the small screen, while Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Wakanda Forever will hit the big screen. Next up is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which lands this May 6.

