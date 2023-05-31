An Insidious spin-off movie from Screen Gems, Blumhouse, and James Wan's Atomic Monster is officially in development – and it's already lined up its director and leads. According to Deadline, the franchise's sixth outing will see Moon Knight helmer Jeremy Slater guide Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore into The Further, as the pair bring a grieving husband and wife to life.

Titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, the film centers on a couple who use a spell to travel back in time to prevent their young daughter from dying. As is typically the case when fictional characters meddle with fate, though, their actions have terrible consequences. It's currently being described as an "offshoot project", completely separate to the continuity of the existing four movies and the soon-to-be-released Insidious: The Red Door.

Directed by Patrick Wilson, who appeared in the 2013 original, Insidious 5 catches up with Wilson's Josh and the rest of the Lambert family as they prepare to send Dalton – you know, the kid whose spirit was being held captive in an alternate dimension in the first film? – off to college. Newbies to the franchise include Peter Dager, Jarquez McClendon, Sinclair Daniel, and Succession's Hiam Abbass, while Lin Shaye returns as clairvoyant Elise Rainier.

Consisting of Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Insidious: The Last Key, the series has made $542.8 million at the worldwide box-office over the years. That's quite the profit, given all of their relatively low budget beginnings – the first was reportedly made for less than one million.

Moore's past projects include Tangled, 47 Meters Down, A Walk to Remember, and This Is Us. Nanjiani has appeared in titles such as The Big Sick, Stuber, Welcome to Chippendales, and Eternals.

Insidious: The Red Door is set to release on July 7. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way in 2023 and beyond.