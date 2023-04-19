Insidious 5 trailer reunites the Lambert family for a new horror

The first trailer for Insidious: The Red Door is here – and it looks suitably spooky. The fifth installment of the long-running horror series brings back many of the original characters for a story set 10 years later. In the new trailer, which you can watch above, there are plenty of spooky scares as college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) starts to deal with his traumatic past.

Way back in 2020, it was revealed that the sequel would see the return of Simpkins' Dalton, Andrew Astor's Foster, Rose Byrne's Renai and Patrick Wilson's Josh Lambert, who featured heavily in James Wan's Insidious and Insidious: Chapter Two. Insidious: Chapter 3, however, took the series in a different direction by setting itself three years before the original – and the Lamberts weren't seen again.

The only character who has appeared in all four existing Insidious movies is Elise Rainier, a psychic medium played by Lin Shaye. We now know she's back again in the fifth movie too as she appears in the trailer right at the end.

Insidious 5 will catch up with the Lamberts ten years after we saw them last, as they prepare to send Dalton – you know, the kid whose spirit was being held captive in a dark, alternate dimension in the first film? – off to college. Newbies to the franchise include Peter Dager, Jarquez McClendon, Sinclair Daniel, and Succession's Hiam Abbass.

Wilson is on board to direct, marking his feature debut. Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems penned the script, based on a story by series creator Leigh Whannell.

"To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door," says the official synopsis.

Insidious: The Red Door is set to release on July 7. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way in 2023 and beyond.