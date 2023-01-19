Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård appear in grisly new posters for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool

Brandon Cronenberg's new horror Infinity Pool has got a series of chilling new character posters. Released on NEON’s official Twitter account (opens in new tab), these feature close-ups of cast members Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman looking suitably terrified, and Mia Goth looking slightly unhinged.

The final poster features a new look at a mysterious character in what seems to be a grisly-looking skin mask. You can check out the posters below for a taste of what to expect in the new horror.

Infinity Pool follows couple James (Skarsgård) and Em (Coleman) as they try to enjoy a sun-soaked, luxury holiday. However, under the guidance of mysterious Gabi (Goth), they’re lured outside of the resort and into a bizarre culture filled with violence and horror. When a tragic accident happens, they’re faced with a choice: either be executed or, if they're wealthy enough, they can watch themselves die instead.

"He has a really unique outlook on the world," Goth told Variety (opens in new tab) of working with Cronenberg on the movie. "He is incredibly thought-provoking, and with all of his movies, it’s not a 'lean back and relax' sort of experience. It’s very much 'lean in and engage', and that’s what I think movies should be. That’s how I think they should be created – to challenge the audience in one way or another."

Infinity Pool gets its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival before being released in the US on January 27. For all the latest news on upcoming movies, check out our round-up of 2023 movie release dates.