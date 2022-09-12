Indiana Jones 5 is definitely Harrison Ford's last time in the role, the actor confirms

Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has confirmed that the fifth movie will be his last outing in the franchise.

"This is it! I will not fall down for you again," Ford quipped during the Lucasfilm panel at D23, where he was joined on stage by his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, confirming his swansong as the fedora-wearing archeologist.

Fleabag star Waller-Bridge will play the movie's female lead, while Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones are also set to star in undisclosed roles. Although this may be Ford's last time donning Jones' hat, there's been no confirmation that further movies featuring different actors aren't on the horizon.

The currently untitled Indy movie will be the first time Ford's beloved character has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The original trilogy – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – was released in the '80s.

While James Mangold has taken over the director's chair for movie number five, franchise mainstay Steven Spielberg is still on board as a producer and has reportedly been very involved in the movie. John Williams, the composer of the franchise's iconic theme tune, will return as well.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to arrive on the big screen on June 30, 2023. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other most exciting upcoming movies on the horizon. For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel.