Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has given his verdict on a spin-off about Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw – and he's not keen, though it has nothing to do with the character or actor herself.

Waller-Bridge plays Indy's goddaughter in the movie, which has led to some speculation that she may be the future of the franchise.

"I'm not interested," Mangold told Variety. "I refuse. I just can't do it." He added: "The amount of lore and Easter eggs and fan service starts to become antithetical to any of this stuff at a certain point. It isn't storytelling anymore. It's large-scale advertising."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, though, wasn't so quick to close the book, saying it's "entirely possible" but "we're not having any of those conversations right now. We're just focused on finishing this with Harrison."

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," Ford told us in Total Film magazine earlier this year. "I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

An Indiana Jones Disney Plus spin-off is also reportedly in the works, though at this stage it's unclear what it would be about, or if it would even happen. Ford told Total Film he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

Alongside Ford and Waller-Bridge, the Indiana Jones 5 cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, John Rhys-Davies, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in US theaters this June 30 and UK cinemas this June 28. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2023's upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.