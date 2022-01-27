In-store PS5 restock confirmed at GameStop - but keep checking these other stores too

January has been just 'OK' for PS5 restocks, with decent hits cropping up occasionally. However, today (January 27th) we know that Gamestop is gearing up for a big in-store PS5 restock drop. If you're lucky enough to live near a store that will be a viable option then that's your best bet as of right now.

We don't know exactly where and which stores this will happen in as the retailer hasn't declared this publicly, so you'll need to check the store locator to double-check your possibilities and options. Also - and this is very important - you'll need to sign up for GameStop's PowerUp Rewards program as this in-store PS5 restock event is exclusive to those who are active members of the scheme.

However, as we all know by now (it's been so long, we're all used to the trends now, surely), it pays to cast your net wide with online retailers to keep abreast of any surprise stock drops. For example, Sony Direct has dropped some PS5 stock this week already, so there could be secondary waves if cancellations occur - something to remember for all retailers. Elsewhere, we'd always keep an eye on Amazon as it hasn't dropped stock in a while and is 'overdue', and the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are always worthy of having a page open.

Which PS5 should you buy?

If you're after the full PS5 experience (with disc-drive and all) you'll want to pick up the $499.99 console. Not only will you be able to make the most of cheaper physical games, but you can also keep your PS4 collection alive and well.



However, if you're looking to spend as little as possible, the Digital Edition packs the same punch as the main console but for just $399.99. The only thing you're losing here is that disk drive, though, which means you're limited to buying your games through the PS Store.



Our PS5 restock top tips

If you do stumble upon a PS5 restock, it's important to make sure that you're in the best position possible to take advantage of it. There are a few things you can do ahead of time to ensure this is the case next time you receive an alert.

We'd recommend signing in (and making sure that you'll stay signed in) and saving your payment and shipping information at your favorite retailers ahead of time. Navigating checkout is going to be the hardest part of securing a console, and the seconds you spend between adding to the cart and receiving that sweet order confirmation will be vital.

You can also work out exactly what you want to buy for your new PS5 from day one - that means games and accessories. We're increasingly seeing bundles outlast standalone consoles during major PS5 restocks, which means you have far more of taking a win if you're happy to buy all your initial gear lumped in with your console. It's a higher initial cost, but if you already know what you'll be playing when your new gadget does arrive it's well worth seeking these restocks out.

When the time comes, you'll need to be on it. You can often land on a product page as soon as the PS5 restock is announced, only to see it out of stock. This isn't the end of the road. Keep refreshing the page and you'll see it popping in and out - add it to a cart in another tab and try and proceed. If you fail from the cart, simply head back to the product page and refresh through again. It can also help to refresh your cart if the site bottoms out there as well. Sites can be overwhelmed with activity when PS5 restocks go live, which means you can get stuck in a cycle of errors - from there it's a case of brute force to sneak your console through the gates.

One final tip: ignore resellers. Third-party sellers are pedaling PS5s with crazy inflated price tags right now, but if you spend enough time chasing a few restocks you'll see that nobody needs to be desperate enough to pay twice the cost. We see new PS5 restocks all the time.

If you're having a hard time holding off from the easy option, just consider this; resellers are the ones sniping your console from your cart when you try to buy from a retailer - don't let them then sell it back to you.

Check for PS5 restocks today

