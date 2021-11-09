IMAX Enhanced is coming to Disney Plus – and Anthony Russo has explained what that means

IMAX Enhanced is coming to Disney Plus ­– and Anthony Russo has released a video explaining what that means for the Marvel films he co-directed with his brother Joe Russo.

"It is my privilege to share some very exciting news with you," Anthony said in a video posted to Twitter. "As you may know, my brother Joe and I filmed all four of the movies we made for the Marvel Cinematic Universe specifically for the IMAX experience. So, if you're a fan of that unique form of cinema that you get in an IMAX theatre, a whole new world is about to open up to you."

He continued: "This Friday, November 12, is Disney Plus Day. Beginning Friday on Disney Plus, subscribers will be able to stream IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio versions of our MCU movies – Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War, in addition to other special titles in the MCU. We'd like to congratulate and thank IMAX, Disney, and Marvel, for giving all of us fans new ways to enjoy and explore these movies, by bringing a breakthrough streaming technology, IMAX Enhanced, to Disney Plus. We hope you all enjoy."

Watch the MCU like never before… AT HOME IN IMAX 🤯 @IMAX Enhanced comes to @disneyplus this Friday. #IMAXonDisneyPlus

The IMAX aspect ratio is wider than the standard widescreen display, which means the new format on Disney Plus will allow you to see a lot more of these Marvel films on your own screen. The studio's own trailer for IMAX Enhanced shows exactly how that works – check it out below.

Marvel fans, assemble! This Friday, re-enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with @IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. IMAX Enhanced is coming to @DisneyPlus! #IMAXonDisneyPlus #DisneyPlusDay

Disney Plus Day is bringing plenty of new arrivals with it, including Home Sweet Home Alone, and the free streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. Marvel and Star Wars special looks are also part of the line-up, but what exactly they'll be showing off remains to be seen.

The next Marvel project to hit our screens will be Hawkeye, which arrives to Disney Plus this November 24. While you wait, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything the MCU has in store for us.