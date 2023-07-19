Iman Vellani may be the MCU's Kamala Khan, AKA teen superhero Ms. Marvel – but that didn't stop her from getting overwhelmed while meeting franchise mainstays for the first time.

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly , Vellani was so starstruck upon first seeing Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson on the set of The Marvels that she hid behind director Nia DaCosta.

The movie, a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, will see Kamala join forces with Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson), and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to try and work out why they keep swapping places with each other every time they use their powers. Meanwhile, Zawe Ashton will take on a villainous role as Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior.

Vellani was the resident Marvel expert on set, her co-star Larson told EW. "I've just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order. She's the one that's always schooling us. I wouldn't know how old Carol is without her. She really does the math."

As for Jackson, he's currently starring in Secret Invasion, Marvel's latest Disney Plus TV show that co-stars Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. The limited series, which wraps up next week, sees Fury face off against an army of renegade shapeshifting Skrulls who are attempting to invade Earth from the inside by impersonating world leaders.

After numerous delays, The Marvels is finally set to hit the big screen on November 10. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.