I'm amazed that one of the best Lego Star Wars kits is still at its lowest ever price

It goes without saying that Lego Star Wars can be expensive. That makes this offer practically a Christmas miracle - one of the best modern kits has been slashed in price by $180.

You can currently get the Lego UCS Razor Crest for $419.99 at Amazon instead of almost $600, which is a 30% discount and also mildly absurd. We've never seen it that cheap, so if you've ever been tempted by the Mandalorian's ride, now's your chance to grab this Lego Star Wars kit for as little as possible.

The discount isn't quite so steep in the UK (it's now £415.99 at John Lewis rather than the usual £519.99), but hey. Considering how pricey Lego can be, I'll take it.

Because UCS sets rarely drop so much in price (the best it'd managed beforehand was still $50 more than it is now), that's a pretty noteworthy offer - and seeing as it leapt back in price after first hitting this record low during Black Friday, I doubt it'll stick around for much longer.

Lego UCS Razor Crest | $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - That's a lowest-ever price for this bigger, better update on the old Razor Crest set, and we first saw it drop over Black Friday. Because it leapt up in price again shortly afterward before tumbling back to the current level, it may be a good idea to move quickly before it returns to normal.



🔶 UK price: £519.99 £415.99 at John Lewis



Buy it if:

✅ You want a showstopper set

✅ You love The Mandalorian



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with the cheaper set



Price check:

💲 Walmart $599.95

💲 Best Buy OOS

Should you buy the Lego UCS Razor Crest?

(Image credit: Lego)

Entries from the UCS (or Ultimate Collector Series) range often make the cut for lists of the best Lego sets overall, and there's good reason for that. Because they're some of the company's biggest products in very literal terms, they're a lot more detailed. They can feature more inside space as well, resulting in a closer recreation of the item in question and making it feel functional rather than an out-of-whack shell (just look at the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon if you want an example).

Sure, there's a smaller, cheaper version that is also very cool to look at. However, it feels blocky and out of sorts when compared to this one.

Basically, if you have the money and display space, it's always worth opting for the UCS equivalent. It's not controversial to say that they're some of the best overall Lego kits out there.

Looking for present ideas? Be sure to check in on these gifts for gamers or the best Lego Star Wars sets.