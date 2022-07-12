If you want The Quarry for $20 in this Prime Day sale, you need to act like your life depends on it

The Quarry is undoubtedly one of the best horror games of 2022 and now Amazon has given us one of the best Prime Day video game deals on it, with a $20 reduction on a number of platforms. You can now grab The Quarry for just $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), but you'll need to act fast because stock is going fast.
This lightning deal on The Quarry is one of our favorite Prime Day gaming deals, especially with Supermassive's interactive horror about to receive full online multiplayer support so that you and seven friends can all play together. This is the cheapest The Quarry has been since its release earlier this year, so jump on this sale while you can.
And we aren't saying that for the sake of it. The Quarry on PS5 for $39.99 has already run through its initial allocation, with only a waitlist remaining. That's the thing with Prime Day over the next 48 hours – you need to act fast or risk losing out entirely.
You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming deals further down the page.
Today's best Prime Day The Quarry deals
The Quarry (Xbox Series X) |
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 - The new cinematic horror game from the folks behind Until Dawn has been given a great discount in the Prime Day gaming deals. Act fast, because stock won't last forever at this price.
The Quarry is also available for $49.99 on Xbox One.
(opens in new tab)
The Quarry (PS5) |
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 - The new horror from Supermassive is a steal at $49.99, which is why the stock on PS5 has already run through. There's a waitlist though, so here's hoping Amazon will replenish stock on this great deal before long.
The Quarry is also available for $49.99 on PS4 (opens in new tab).
