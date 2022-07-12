If you want The Quarry for $20 in this Prime Day sale, you need to act like your life depends on it

The Quarry is undoubtedly one of the best horror games of 2022 and now Amazon has given us one of the best Prime Day video game deals on it, with a $20 reduction on a number of platforms. You can now grab The Quarry for just $49.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), but you'll need to act fast because stock is going fast.

This lightning deal on The Quarry is one of our favorite Prime Day gaming deals, especially with Supermassive's interactive horror about to receive full online multiplayer support so that you and seven friends can all play together. This is the cheapest The Quarry has been since its release earlier this year, so jump on this sale while you can.

And we aren't saying that for the sake of it. The Quarry on PS5 for $39.99 has already run through its initial allocation, with only a waitlist remaining. That's the thing with Prime Day over the next 48 hours – you need to act fast or risk losing out entirely.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming deals further down the page.

