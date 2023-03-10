Idris Elba talks Bloodsport's DC future – and whether he could appear in another Suicide Squad movie

Idris Elba has addressed the status of his Suicide Squad character Bloodsport in a new interview with the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab).

Elba, who appeared in James Gunn's 2021 The Suicide Squad movie as the hotshot anti-hero, reveals that he doesn't know what plans DC has for the character – but could see him appearing in another movie.

"I love Bloodsport. I have no idea what they want to do with it. I imagine that the next time we see Bloodsport would probably be in a [Suicide Squad] movie," Elba says. "I don't think they have any plans to give him his own franchise but there's a possibility."

It's unclear where Elba's character would fit into DC's current plans. In January, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn unveiled the first plans for a new cinematic universe. DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters features at least five movies and five TV shows, with more to come.

Next up for Elba is a return for another familiar face: tough-talking, hard-hitting London cop John Luther in his big-screen debut. Luther: The Fallen Sun is now streaming on Netflix.

Previously, Elba told Total Film that Luther's feature film outing was using Bond, a character Elba has long been linked with, as a reference point.

"It's not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we're going for. John is a leading character in a film that he's the hero of. That's the comparison I'm making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence. I want people to be like: 'Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.' And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I'm too old, someone else will step in to play John."

