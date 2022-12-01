I regret to inform you that WoW players are once again thirsting after Alexstrasza in Dragonflight

"Do you think I have big mom energy?"

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Alexstrasza asks if "you think I have big mom energy" - and, predictably, the community has come unglued.

Alexstrasza is a dragon who's been deeply tied to Warcraft lore for a very long time. More properly, she's the Queen of Dragons and guardian of life in Azeroth. Perhaps most relevantly to what we're about to discuss, she regularly transforms into a hot elf lady. Her early appearances in WoW came with some very mid-2000s skimpy costuming choices, and she's long been a principal subject in the community's thirstiest fan art.

Gaming's evolving relationship with sexualization of women is maybe too broad a topic for this particular news post, but Blizzard is clearly playing with Alexstrasza's thirst-trapping history in very 2022 terms as part of her appearance in Dragonflight.

When you talk to Alexstrasza at the Wild Hatchery in The Waking Shores, where she appears after the Exeunt, Triumphant, you'll hear a number of voice lines as you click on her. There are many normal lines that you'd expect to hear from an NPC in a fantasy game, like "what is it you seek," "where there is life, there is hope," and "I will listen."

But as made meme by streamer GossipCurl, Alexstrasza also asks "do you think I have big mom energy?"

Of course, Alexstrasza is a mother. In a literal sense. You could read that line literally. You could also start muttering 'Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry. (opens in new tab)'

WoW players have been very pleased with Dragonflight's storytelling so far.

