Hurry - the Nintendo Switch just took its first major price cut at Amazon

Nintendo Switch deals just don't get better than this. Amazon has dropped the price of the standard edition console all the way down to $259.99 today, $40 off the $299 MSRP that we've been seeing all these years. It goes without saying, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the hybrid console in the US; there's never been a better time to dive in.

It seems the US is catching up to similar Nintendo Switch deals in the UK and Europe, where (in the former) the console took a similar permanent price cut from £279 to £259 late last year. Other retailers don't seem to be matching this price right now, so it doesn't look like this offer is here to stay. That means we'd recommend jumping on this saving as soon as possible if you've been on the hunt for that elusive discount.

This price cut is certainly long overdue. We've never seen that $299 MSRP waver in all these years, and even Nintendo Switch bundles rarely offer too much in the way of savings. However, we did see Nintendo Switch OLED stock dropping its price earlier this year, in a round of surprise discounts.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals across the console range further down the page.

Nintendo Switch | $299 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - We certainly don't see Nintendo Switch deals like this every day, so we don't know how long this offer will last. However, you'll currently find the standard Nintendo Switch available for $40 off at Amazon. This console has held firm to its $299 MSRP since launch all those years ago, so this is a stunning offer.



Should you buy the standard edition Nintendo Switch?

(Image credit: Future)

The standard edition featured in today's Nintendo Switch deals is now in the middle of the console range. The cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite comes in at just $199, but doesn't offer docked play through a TV. However, the premium Nintendo Switch OLED ticks all the way up to $349, adding a premium OLED display panel, larger screen, and improved kickstand. There's no doubt about it, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best handheld experience available right now. However, if you're going to be playing in docked mode primarily, there's no difference between the two devices.

If you're not going to be using your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode for the majority of the time, the value on offer at this $259.99 sales price in unparalleled. You're spending nearly $100 less by sacrificing that flashy display, and still getting the same core console under the hood.

Similarly, these Nintendo Switch deals also price the Lite model out of the equation. Considering the additional benefit of docking your device to a larger TV, and the fact that you're paying just $60 more for the pleasure of doing so (alongside removable controllers and a larger screen), the full console is far better value for money as its stands today.

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Whether you're after cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite deals or that glossy OLED display, you'll find all the latest prices across the console range just below.

We're also getting you prepped with all the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the latest Nintendo Switch Online membership prices as well. If you're raring to load up eShop, though, we'd recommend taking a look at the best Nintendo Switch memory cards as well.