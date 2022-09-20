Hulu's first Hellraiser trailer promises plenty of bloody body horror

Hulu has finally released the first trailer for David Bruckner's Hellraiser reboot – and it looks like a bloody good time.

The movie follows a young woman named Riley (Odessa A'zion) who's struggling with addiction and suddenly finds the puzzle box within her possession. The trailer, however, opens with Brandon Flynn's character solving the infamous puzzle box and being dragged into that strange sadomasochistic cenobite dimension. We also see a glimpse of Jamie Clayton's Pinhead, who stands before Riley with her gaggle of Cenobites – which look terrifyingly fleshy.

Doug Bradley originated the role in 1987's Hellraiser, based on the book The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker, and went on to play Pinhead for eight consecutive sequels. This is the first time the leader of the Cenobites has been played by a woman, which is pretty damn cool.

The film is directed by David Bruckner (The Signal) from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (Siren, The Night House) that promises to adhere more closely to Clive Barker's original novel The Hellbound Heart. The cast also includes Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, and Hiam Abbass.

Hellraiser will have its world premiere at Beyond Fest on October 4 of this year before making its Hulu debut on October 7, just in time for the spooky season.

