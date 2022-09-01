New Hellraiser movie unveils first full look at female Pinhead

Hulu has unveiled the first official look at David Bruckner's Hellraiser reboot – which is the first one in the franchise to feature a female Pinhead.

Doug Bradley originated the role in 1987's Hellraiser, based on the book The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker, and went on to play Pinhead for eight consecutive sequels. In Hulu's new reboot/sequel, actor Jamie Clayton has taken the reigns as the leader of the Cenobites.

"We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character," Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) of Clayton's casting. "We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person's identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed, that's how we got there."

⛓FIRST OFFICIAL PIC #Hellraiser @hulu OCTOBER 7th @bruckmachina⛓ pic.twitter.com/9QH7HpvxE9September 1, 2022 See more

"What Doug Bradley did with the character is so iconic," Brucker continued. "We didn't want to do a Doug Bradley impression, we just didn't think that's possible to do. There will be suffering, but you're going to get a sense of what Pinhead's desires might be in a way that hits a little different."

The movie follows a young woman named Riley who's struggling with addiction – and suddenly finds the puzzle box within her possession. The cast also includes Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, and Hiam Abbass.

Hellraiser will make its Hulu debut on October 7. For more, check out our roundup of the best horror movies of all time.