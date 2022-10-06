How to watch Hellraiser online and stream 2022 horror movie reboot from anywhere

The 1987 British supernatural horror flick Hellraiser remains one of the most loved of the era, but following decades of sub-par sequels, the franchise is now getting a reboot via Hulu, which critics claim finally lives up to the original.

Reimagining Clive Barker’s uniquely disturbing feature debut which was based on his novel The Hellbound Heart, David Bruckner (The Night House) takes over the director's chair for this 21st century version. Follow our guide on how to watch Hellraiser online from anywhere across the globe .

As with the original, the story centres around a mysterious puzzle box, with the reboot seeing the cursed ancient artefact being stolen by early-20s addict Riley McKendry, played by Odessa A'zion.

After solving the puzzle while under the influence of drugs, she accidentally sets free the Cenobites - a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension, along with their leader - the Hell Priest - who unleash havoc and terror on everyone they come in contact with.

Taking the role of the Pinhead-style Hell Priest is Jamie Clayton (Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q’s), while the cast also includes Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) and Goran Visnjic (ER).

Tune in around the globe and watch Hellraiser online no matter where you are with our guide to streaming the movie below.

How to watch Hellraiser online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu

Hellraiser arrives on Hulu on Friday, 7th October at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US. That's 8am BST. New customers can sign up to Hulu from $6.99 a month after a 30-day Hulu free trial, or forego ads and pay $12.99 a month. Alternatively, tune into 75+ channels with the Hulu + Live TV plan.

How to watch Hellraiser online from anywhere

If you're away from home when Hellraiser drops on Hulu, a VPN is your best option for tuning in.

If you're away from home when Hellraiser drops on Hulu, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Hulu as if you were in the US. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Can I stream Hellraiser in the UK?

Unfortunately there's no official confirmation on a release date or even where you'll be able to watch the new Hellraiser movie in the UK. Hulu content usually finds its way to Disney Plus in the UK, but that currently doesn't appear to be the case with this much-anticipated movie.

Can I watch Hellraiser season 5 online in Canada?

It's a similar story for Canadian horror fans, with no official word on where or when you'll be able to watch the Hellraiser reboot.

Can I watch Hellraiser online in Australia?

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus

It's a different story for folk Down Under, with the film scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 26 via streaming service Paramount Plus. A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus currently costs AUD$8.99, and offers up TV series like Yellowjackets, and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals and ViacomCBS content, plus films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial before paying a single cent.

