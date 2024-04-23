Russell Crowe is back on the hunt for demons in first look at new horror movie with a killer Hollywood premise

Fresh off his turn as Father Gabriele Amorth in The Pope’s Exorcist, Russell Crowe is back on the hunt for demons – with a premise slightly closer to the actor’s usual surroundings than the Vatican.

As per Deadline, Crowe will star in The Exorcism as a "troubled actor" shooting a supernatural horror film. As production progresses, his daughter is worried whether he’s "slipping back into past addictions" – or if there’s something more sinister beneath the surface.

The Exorcism will be released in theaters on June 7, while horror streaming service Shudder has inked a deal that will enable it to show the movie first on streaming.

The first look at The Exorcism, which you can see above, shows a sweaty and slightly bloody Crowe looking flustered.

Crowe, perhaps not tired of scooting around Europe banishing evil on a Vespa, will also be back for a sequel to 2023’s The Pope’s Exorcist.

One thing the Australian actor won’t be appearing in, though, is the Ridley Scott-directed sequel to Gladiator.

"They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," Crowe told journalists last year at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival (H/T Variety ). "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more from the world of horror, check out the upcoming horror films coming your way very soon.