Hugh Grant joins Kate Winslet in new HBO drama The Palace

Hugh Grant has been added to the cast of HBO's upcoming drama The Palace.

Grant will guest star alongside previously announced series regulars Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. According to Variety (opens in new tab), the limited series will "tell the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel." Character details have not yet been revealed.

Will Tracy (The Menu, Succession) is set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. The new series reteams Grant with Florence Foster Jenkins helmer Stephen Frears, who is set to direct each episode. Winslet will executive produce in addition to starring.

Grant most recently appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and will star in next year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He's currently filming the upcoming Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which is written, directed by, and starring Jerry Seinfeld. The film aims to tell the story of the rivalry between Kellogg's and Post Consumer Brands in 1963. Grant also starred as Tennyson Ford in the Netflix mockumentaries Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

The Palace marks the fourth HBO limited series Winslet has starred in, with the most recent being the critically acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning crime series Mare of Easttown. The series does not yet have a release date.

