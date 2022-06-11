UFC 275 PPV live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka online

UFC 275 is taking place tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (that's 3am BST). If you're after all the action, then the early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm BST). Here's how to watch UFC 275 anywhere in the world.

The Light Heavyweight championship gold is on the line tonight as Glover Teixeira will be defending his belt against comparative UFC-newcomer Jiri Prochazka in a bout you're not going to want to miss. Much can be said about these two men, with the reigning division champion, Teixeira, having earned the title and rank with a brutal second-round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz last October. It wasn't exactly a fluke win either, as The Brazillian Pitbull also boasts similarly impressive wins over the likes of Thiago Santos and Ion Cutelaba in recent memory. Whether Teixeira can make Prochazka tap out on the mat remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure - it isn't exactly going to be easy.

Despite only having two fights within the UFC, Jiri Prochazka has certainly earned his headline slot when you consider the Czech fighter's stellar record outside of the organization. At just 29-years-old, Denisa has made a name for himself with an impressive 12-win streak, having lost his last mixed martial arts bout all the way back in 2015. What's more, there's serious momentum building behind Prochazka, and that's evident through the man's long line of first-round knock-out victories, of which he currently has over 20 to his name, and that's not counting the two early finishes from within the UFC itself in the past two years. Denisa is a true force to be reckoned with however, so time will tell if Prochazka can end Teixeira's reign quickly and climb to the top of the division - it truly is all to play for.

It's worth remembering that UFC 275 is a headliner PPV event, as there's far more than just the men to be watching tonight. The Women's Flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos is sure to be equally thrilling too. Bullet has held the division championship now for almost four years, with Shevchenko successfully being able to retain her belt six times since striping the gold off of Joanna Jedrzejczyk all the way back in 2018. Recent wins have shown the 34-year-old fighter's streak is showing no signs of slowing down, with two particularly brutal TKO elbow finishes last year alone against Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy respectively.

That's not to count out Taila Santos, of course. The 28-year-old Brazillian has only conceded a single loss in her entire professional MMA career, in her UFC debut back in 2019. She enters The Octagon fresh off a significant first-round submission win via rear-naked choke against Joanna Wood in November 2021. That's to say nothing of her first-round knockout streak which put her on the UFC's radar in the first place, with eight early KO/TKO wins to her name early on. Whether Santos can regain the fire here against Shevchenko remains to be seen, but as for who is coming out on top in our opinion, it really is too close to call.

There's plenty more to be excited about at UFC 275, including the eagerly anticipated rematch between Zhang vs Joanna, too. This event is shaping up to be one of the best of the year, so here's how to watch the double main-event PPV where you are.

UFC 275 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 275 in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)

There's only one game in town to watch UFC 275 in the US and that's ESPN. The sports network has been the exclusive rights holder for some time now, so you'll need an ESPN Plus subscription to buy UFC 275 for $74.99 (opens in new tab). New subscribers can get a full year of the streaming service with the UFC PPV included for $99.98 (opens in new tab) (that's a $45 saving over buying them individually). All things considered, we think that the Disney bundle ultimately offers the best value for money. This combines Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Hulu, for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month. This is a great deal for anyone looking for encompassing streaming options at a far cheaper rate than they would be on their own.



How to watch UFC 275 live stream in Canada

How to watch UFC 275 PPV in the UK

(opens in new tab) UFC 275 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

If you're an existing BT customer then you can watch UFC 275's main card and prelims at no extra cost to you through either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. The contract was recently renewed in the UK and Ireland, too, so we don't see this arrangement changing any time soon. If you've cast aside your TV some time ago, then the best value for money is the BT Sport monthly pass, as you can watch UFC 275 for just £25 (opens in new tab) and more sports action, too. What's more, the early prelims are available through the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).



How to watch UFC 275 in Australia

UFC 275 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Seungwoo Choi vs Josh Culibao

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews

The early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm BST)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

For more sports action, check out our Fubo TV costs and channel packages and ESPN Plus costs, too. We're also frequently finding the best Disney Plus bundles and Paramount Plus prices as well.