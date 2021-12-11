UFC 269 live stream PPV: how to watch Oliveira vs. Poirier online

UFC 269 is taking place tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, with the early prims beginning at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET for those wanting to catch all the action. Here's how you can watch UFC 269 from anywhere in the world.

Given the talent we're seeing at UFC 269, it's certainly one of the more stacked events in recent months. Not only are we getting two championship belt bouts, but it's also Dustin Poirier's first fight since his appearance at UFC 264 against Conor McGregor back in July. It also marks the only time that The Diamond has squared off against Charles Oliveira, who is heading into the Octagon with an impressive nine-win streak under his belt.

Order UFC 269 through ESPN+ | $69.99 for existing subscribers

Order UFC 269 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $89.98 for new subscribers

Of course, equal attention during the UFC 269 live stream should be given to the Nunes vs Peña Women's Bantamweight title fight, too, Tonight's fight marks the first time that Julianna Peña will be fighting in the UFC, with her first appearance of the year taking place at UFC 264.

How to watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Date: Saturday, December 10

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

It's fair to say that, given Amanda Nunes hasn't lost a bout in over six years, and currently retains two of four women's division belts, it's certainly going to be an uphill battle for the Venezuelan Vixen. Many have tried to take down the Lioness and all have fallen, though truly anything can happen tonight.

It's certainly going to be one of the more stacked fighting events of the past year, so you're not going to want to miss it. Here's how to watch UFC 269 anywhere in the world.

UFC 269 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 269 live stream PPV in the US

Image UFC 269 PPV | $69.99 through ESPN+

As expected, ESPN+ is the only place where you can watch UFC 269 live stream in the US. Existing ESPN+ customers can order it for just $69.99. If you're a new subscriber then you can get the UFC Bundle, which comes with both the UFC 269 PPV and a 12-month subscription to ESPN+ for only $89.98. However, one of the best value for money packages right now is The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Espn Plus, and Hulu Plus all for $13.99. It's an ideal way to have access to a huge library of fights, films, and TV all for one low monthly rate.

How to watch UFC 269 live stream PPV in Canada

How to watch UFC 269 live stream in the UK

Image UFC 269 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass

If you're living in the UK, you can catch UFC 269 at BT Sport through BT's monthly pass which will run you only £25. It grants access to the main card and prelims, though, for the Early Prelims, you'll need to get yourself a subscription to UFC Fight Pass. If you're an existing BT customer, then UFC 269 is available to you through BT Sport 1 and BT Sports Ultimate at no extra added cost.

How to watch UFC 269 live stream PPV in Australia

Image UFC 269 PPV | AU$54.95 through Main Event

For those living in the land down under, you can watch UFC 269 PPV through Main Event for only $54.95. You can also pick it up via Foxtel and Kayo Sports as well for the same price. If you're interested in catching the Early Prelims and the Prelims, however, then you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 269 PPV live stream: full fight card

Early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm GMT)

Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier (Lightweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña (Women's Bantamweight title fight)

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O'Malley

Experience UFC 269 in the highest quality with the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X and the best OLED TV. And if you're interested in more sports action, then check out the Fubo TV costs and channel packages and ESPN Plus costs.