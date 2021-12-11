UFC 269 live stream PPV: how to watch Oliveira vs. Poirier online

UFC 269 is taking place tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, with the early prims beginning at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET for those wanting to catch all the action. Here's how you can watch UFC 269 from anywhere in the world.
Given the talent we're seeing at UFC 269, it's certainly one of the more stacked events in recent months. Not only are we getting two championship belt bouts, but it's also Dustin Poirier's first fight since his appearance at UFC 264 against Conor McGregor back in July. It also marks the only time that The Diamond has squared off against Charles Oliveira, who is heading into the Octagon with an impressive nine-win streak under his belt.
- Order UFC 269 through ESPN+ | $69.99 for existing subscribers
- Order UFC 269 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $89.98 for new subscribers
Of course, equal attention during the UFC 269 live stream should be given to the Nunes vs Peña Women's Bantamweight title fight, too, Tonight's fight marks the first time that Julianna Peña will be fighting in the UFC, with her first appearance of the year taking place at UFC 264.
Date: Saturday, December 10
Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).
It's fair to say that, given Amanda Nunes hasn't lost a bout in over six years, and currently retains two of four women's division belts, it's certainly going to be an uphill battle for the Venezuelan Vixen. Many have tried to take down the Lioness and all have fallen, though truly anything can happen tonight.
It's certainly going to be one of the more stacked fighting events of the past year, so you're not going to want to miss it. Here's how to watch UFC 269 anywhere in the world.
UFC 269 live stream worldwide viewing options
How to watch UFC 269 live stream PPV in the US
UFC 269 PPV | $69.99 through ESPN+
As expected, ESPN+ is the only place where you can watch UFC 269 live stream in the US. Existing ESPN+ customers can order it for just $69.99. If you're a new subscriber then you can get the UFC Bundle, which comes with both the UFC 269 PPV and a 12-month subscription to ESPN+ for only $89.98.
However, one of the best value for money packages right now is The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Espn Plus, and Hulu Plus all for $13.99. It's an ideal way to have access to a huge library of fights, films, and TV all for one low monthly rate.
How to watch UFC 269 live stream PPV in Canada
UFC 269 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass
You can catch the UFC 269 main card on UFC Fight Pass, Bell, or Shaw for $64.99. However, if you're interested in the Prelims, they will be held on TSN, and you catch the Early Prelims at UFC Fight Pass.
How to watch UFC 269 live stream in the UK
UFC 269 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass
If you're living in the UK, you can catch UFC 269 at BT Sport through BT's monthly pass which will run you only £25. It grants access to the main card and prelims, though, for the Early Prelims, you'll need to get yourself a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.
If you're an existing BT customer, then UFC 269 is available to you through BT Sport 1 and BT Sports Ultimate at no extra added cost.
How to watch UFC 269 live stream PPV in Australia
UFC 269 PPV | AU$54.95 through Main Event
For those living in the land down under, you can watch UFC 269 PPV through Main Event for only $54.95. You can also pick it up via Foxtel and Kayo Sports as well for the same price. If you're interested in catching the Early Prelims and the Prelims, however, then you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 269 PPV live stream: full fight card
Early prelims begin at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET (or 11:15pm GMT)
Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders
Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield
Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell
Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner
Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley
Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira
The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz
Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa
Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva
The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier (Lightweight title fight)
Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña (Women's Bantamweight title fight)
Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt
Raulian Paiva vs Sean O'Malley
Experience UFC 269 in the highest quality with the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X and the best OLED TV. And if you're interested in more sports action, then check out the Fubo TV costs and channel packages and ESPN Plus costs.