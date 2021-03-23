Looking for information on how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2021 ? Here’s everything you need to know.

This year’s event will start with a pre-show on Thursday March 25 at 14:45 PDT / 17:45 EDT / 21:45 GMT, and will be available to stream on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , and right here on GamesRadar.

Gaming fans can expect a night full of reveals, trailers, and announcements, with the promise of over 40 games making an appearance - there’s sure to be something to get excited about. The games which have already been confirmed to appear include: Sifu , Oddworld: Soulstorm , Serial Cleaners , Quantum Error , and so many more.

If this wasn’t already extremely exciting, Daedalic Entertainment will be giving a 15-minute pre-show which will showcase seven of their upcoming titles, including the world’s first look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum . Not only this, but the pre-show is also being hosted by Stephanie Panisello - the mocap artist and voice of Claire Redfield in the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

As for the main show - which will kick off at 16:00 EDT / 15:00 PDT / 22:00 GMT - fans can expect several developer walkthroughs, interviews, and exclusive announcements from studios such as Square Enix, Goldfire Studios, and more.

Oh, did we mention that the Resident Evil hosts aren’t just limited to Claire Redfield? Jeff Schine who played Carlos Oliveira and Nicole Tompkins who played Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil 3 Remake will also be hosting the main event.

This is just the first part of three upcoming Future Games Show events this year, with the next one taking place this Summer.