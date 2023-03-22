If you're wondering how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by Turtle Beach this week, you've come to the right place.

The Future Games Show will be returning for 2023 on Thursday, March 23. The showcase itself will be kicking off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT/11 p.m. CET, and you can tune into the entire presentation in full on YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab), as well as TikTok (opens in new tab).

When the showcase commences, Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans are in for a real treat. The voice talents of none other than Briana White (Aerith) and Cody Christian (Cloud) will be hosting the Future Games Show, trading the seedy underbelly of Midgar for some decidedly more pleasant surroundings.

The showcase will be airing for a blockbuster 85 minutes, and featuring a whopping 45 games in total. One of these will be Hyenas, the brand new zero-g shooter from Creative Assembly's Alien Isolation team, which grabbed headlines and attention worldwide when it was revealed last year for its popping art style.

Elsewhere, Kickstarter super success story Mika and the Witch's Mountain will be making a big splash at the Future Games Show, as will The Miasma Chronicles, a new-gen tactical shooter. The Expanse: A Telltale Series will also be popping up, the exciting prequel game to the hit Amazon Prime show.

Techland will also be revealing what's next for hit horror sequel Dying Light 2. The developer previously said to "expect the unexpected" when it comes to DLC and post-launch support for the zombie game, so we could be in for a huge surprise in this portion of the show.

Considering these are just a sampling of the 45 games set to appear in the Future Games Show, you're not going to want to miss this presentation on Thursday.

