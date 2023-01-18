"Wind Waker meets Kiki's Delivery Service" is the best game pitch I've heard in a while

This promising indie looks and sounds like a game of our dreams

Mika and the Witch's Mountain
This gorgeous indie has been pitched as The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker meets Kiki's Delivery Service, and honestly, we are so here for it.

Mika and the Witch's Mountain is an upcoming indie game that's due to go live on Kickstarter (opens in new tab) very soon. The delightful game really does look like it could fit in with Studio Ghibli's back catalog. It stars a red-haired witch who flies around town on a broomstick collecting and delivering items, very much like the witch protagonist of the Ghibli film Kiki's Delivery Service. 

It may even have a nod to fellow Ghibli film Howl's Moving Castle by way of the mysterious-looking figure at the end of the trailer, witch (haha, get it?) you can see for yourself down below. 

Gameplay-wise, we're definitely seeing the Legend of Zelda comparison, especially Toon Link's adventures in Wind Waker, or even Phantom Hourglass. From the trailer recently released on developer @abraham_cozar (opens in new tab)'s Twitter account, we can see Mika and the Witch's Mountain will be something of a 3D platformer with a lot of aerial travel. It also seems like the game will feature a few 2D elements, likely cutscenes, which are also incredibly beautiful. 

If you've been enchanted by this game as much as we have, you can get more info and consider backing the project on Kickstarter beginning February 1, 2023. According to the game's Kickstarter page, when it does eventually release (sometime this year of things go well), players will be able to explore the Island of Winds on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. 

Speaking of which, Mika and the Witch's Mountain also has a Steam page (opens in new tab) up and running, meaning you can add it to your wishlist to stay up to date with the project as it progresses. 

