The Expanse is getting a video game from Telltale and the Life is Strange: True Colors developers

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, a prequel to the hit TV show, has been announced at The Game Awards.

The game is being co-developed by Telltale, which was reformed in 2019 after a high-profile closure in 2018, and Deck Nine, best known as the developer of Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Life is Strange: True Colors.

The Expanse TV series is set hundreds of years in the future, where Earth has colonized the rest of the solar system. Focusing on protagonists at the head of three major factions between whom tensions are rising, the show is about to begin its sixth and final season this week.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series will act as a prequel to the TV show, and players will play as Camina Drummer, who will be played by her TV actress, Cara Gee. Leading a crew of Scavengers in The Belt, Camina will make decisions that will be felt throughout the game, deciding the fate of her crew and her ship, The Artemis.

A trailer for the game, released during today's awards show, shows Camina walking through the chaotic aftermath of what looks like an anti-gravity shootout, before blasting some poor unfortunate out of an airlock, all while accompanied by an unseen narrator outlining how she must have had to fight to survive way out in the darkness of space.

There's no release date for the game just yet, as it's said to still be "in the early stages of production," but it's expected to release "for PC and leading consoles." Given that Telltale announced the The Wolf Among Us 2 at The Game Awards in 2019 and we're yet to see that game materialise yet, it could be quite some time before The Expanse's interactive adaptation sees the light of day.

