How to watch the BAFTAs online: live stream the EE British Academy Film Awards from everywhere

At this point we're very used to the glitz and glamour of award season looking a bit different this year, with the EE British Academy Film Awards falling a touch later this year than its usual early February slot. However, we'll be able to celebrate all things film with not just one night but a whole weekend of BAFTA coverage. Find out how to watch the BAFTAs online where you are with the British Academy Film Awards live streamed internationally.

Watch the British Academy Film Awards: at a glance BBC once again takes the reins on the BAFTAs happening in the UK. It'll air on April 11 at 7pm BST on BBC One. That's 2pm ET / 11am PT and 4am AEDT on Monday, April 12 in Australia.

A testament to film and dedicated film-buffs, the BBC has offered a whole weekend of BAFTA-goodness to feast your eyes upon. Yesterday, Clara Amfo hosted EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night - now available to watch back on BBC iPlayer. The radio DJ presented alongside a panel of guests, taking a deeper look into some of the nominated titles and the creative processes that brought them to our screens.

For the all-important award show itself, you'll be able to tune in from 7pm BST on BBC One on Sunday, April 11 - that's tonight! - to see who will take home the coveted BAFTA mask award. Among the nominees are Nomadland and Promising Young Woman for Best Film, with the latter sitting alongside Mogul Mowgli, Limbo, The Mauritanian, The Dig and more for Outstanding British Film.

With awards for everything from screenplay to costume, make up and hair, sound, special visual effects and more, the EE British Academy Film Awards pays tribute to all corners of the film industry and the tremendous talent involved.

Make sure you know how to watch the BAFTAs online where you are with international EE British Academy Film Award live streams available around the globe.

How to watch a BAFTA live stream in the UK

BBC / BBC iPlayer

Luckily for those in the UK, you can watch the BAFTAs for on free-to-air channels BBC One and BBC Two. Alternatively, you can watch online on BBC iPlayer, both live and on catch-up - free with a TV license. EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night airs on April 10 at 8pm BST on BBC Two, while the official award show kicks off on April 11 at 7pm BST on BBC One. Happen to be abroad? Sign up to a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer like normal.

How to watch the BAFTA live stream in the USA

How to watch the BAFTA live stream in Canada

Hollywood Suite

Watch the BAFTAs online in full on Hollywood Suite in Canada, with the Pre-Show kicking off at 7pm ET and the Award Ceremony at 8pm ET on April 11. It will then be available On Demand from April 12 for you to watch back. Both come as a part of your cable package and can be accessed via your TV.

How to watch a BAFTA live stream in Australia

Foxtel TV

BAFTA watchers down under in Australia will be able to tune to BBC Australia, available with Foxtel TV. Either tune in to BBC America, or watch online on desktop or with the smartphone app by using your TV provider login details. And remember, the EE British Academy Film Awards will be happening for those in Aus on Monday, April 12 at 4am AEDT, though timings of when it will air in Australia have yet to be confirmed.

How to watch a BAFTA live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home for the BAFTA awards, a VPN is your best option for tuning in to your local live stream. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch the BAFTAs online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

More on the 2021 Golden Globes: