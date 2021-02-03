Golden Globes 2021 nominations list in full

It's that time of year again! That's right, awards season is nearly here, and first up is the Golden Globes 2021, the nominees for which have been announced.
The ceremony will take place on February 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by Amy Poehler – and Tina Fey, from New York City. This will be the first time the ceremony has been bi-coastal and should allow more New York-based nominees and presenters to still participate in a live setting with the pandemic restricting travel.
The Golden Globes normally take place in early January, but this year the ceremony has been delayed by nearly two months due to the delays and negative effects of Covid-19 on the film and TV industries. The awards honor the best in film and American TV from 2020, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Although the Golden Globes are not as prestigious as the Oscars, the nominations for the former gives us an idea of what to expect from the Academy Awards.
Read on to see the full list of who's been nominated for what at the Golden Globes 2021.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Nomadland
- Mank
- The Father
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Tahar Ramin (The Mauritanian)
Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States vs Billie)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman”
Best Actor – Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- James Corden (The Prom)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
- Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)
Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
- Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (The Little Things)
- Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Best Director
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
- David FIncher (Mank)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Regina King (One Night in Miami)
- Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Screenplay
- Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father)
- Jack Fincher (Mank)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky)
- Ludwig Göransson (Tenet)
- James Newton Howard (News of the World)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Mank)
Best Original Song
- "Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Is Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now," One Night in Miami
- "Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Croods 2
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Mandalorian
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Miniseries or Television Film
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Undoing
- Small Axe
- Unorthodox
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
Best Actor – Television Series Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Actress – Television Series Drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film
- John Boyega (Small Axe)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
That's it for the Golden Globes 2021 nominations.