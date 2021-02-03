Golden Globes 2021 nominations list in full

It's that time of year again! That's right, awards season is nearly here, and first up is the Golden Globes 2021, the nominees for which have been announced.

The ceremony will take place on February 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by Amy Poehler – and Tina Fey, from New York City. This will be the first time the ceremony has been bi-coastal and should allow more New York-based nominees and presenters to still participate in a live setting with the pandemic restricting travel.

The Golden Globes normally take place in early January, but this year the ceremony has been delayed by nearly two months due to the delays and negative effects of Covid-19 on the film and TV industries. The awards honor the best in film and American TV from 2020, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Although the Golden Globes are not as prestigious as the Oscars, the nominations for the former gives us an idea of what to expect from the Academy Awards.

Read on to see the full list of who's been nominated for what at the Golden Globes 2021.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Ramin (The Mauritanian)

Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman”

Best Actor – Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)

Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David FIncher (Mank)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father)

Jack Fincher (Mank)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky)

Ludwig Göransson (Tenet)

James Newton Howard (News of the World)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Mank)

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Is Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Animated Feature Film

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Television Series – Drama

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Best Actor – Television Series Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Actress – Television Series Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

That's it for the Golden Globes 2021 nominations. For some watching recommendations, check out our pieces on the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to stream right now.