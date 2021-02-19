How to watch Nomadland - here's how to stream the Oscar frontrunner

The Oscars are set to look a little bit different this year. Many of us won't be having a day at the movies, either. In fact, if you want to watch the frontrunner for the Academy Award for Best Picture, you'll be able to watch Nomadland from the comfort of your own home with the help of a Hulu subscription.

Nomadland follows Fern in the wake of the Great Recession. Widowed with no job to speak of, Fern sells her belongings, buys a van and sets off on a journey around the American West. Becoming a modern day Nomad, Fern befriends fellow nomads along the way, learning basic survival skills and how to be self-sufficient in her new way of life.

Proving a coming of age story story needn't only belong in adolescence, in many ways Fern is reborn, finding purpose and community in a world that has otherwise only taken from her.

Hulu: Find the best Hulu deals available

Available to stream from February 19, you can watch Nomadland with a Hulu subscription. Pay from $5.99 a month and benefit from a 30-day free trial. With Hulu you can also opt for a payment package with no ads for $11.99 a month, or get Hulu with Live TV for $64.99 a month.

Get even more for your money by opting for the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ package. As well as gaining Disney Plus' extensive library of TV shows, documentaries and movies, you'll get sporting coverage for the spectators in your household with ESPN+, all from $12.99 a month.

Loaded with fantastic content including Hulu Originals like Little Fires Everywhere and The Handmaid's Tale, Nomadland is another fierce female lead story to enjoy with your Hulu subscription. Directed by Chloé Zhao, admittedly it's not often that female directors get a look in, especially when it comes to that coveted Best Picture award. If this isn't reason enough to want to support and watch Nomadland, we're not sure what is.

Watch Nomadland - US

Watch Nomadland elsewhere

Currently, there isn't any further information on where or when those in the UK, Australia and beyond will be able to watch Nomadland. With the ongoing pandemic keeping the doors to cinemas firmly shut, though, we imagine Chloé Zhao's neo-Western drama will receive a PVOD release, allowing you to pay the equivalent of a cinema ticket to rent Nomadland for 48 hours on the likes of Prime Video.

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.