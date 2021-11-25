This year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals will likely stick to accessories and games, such is the state of the console's stock woes. However, we are expecting some Xbox Series X restock action on Black Friday. That means there's a glimmer of hope for anyone aiming to get their hands on a console ahead of the holidays, but actually buying an Xbox Series X on Black Friday is far easier said than done.

Xbox Series X restocks have been incredibly difficult to take advantage of over the last year. With stock drops selling out in mere minutes and scalpers swarming retailer sites to secure their own inventory, actually coming out of a restock with a console under your arm has been tricky business. But it's not impossible.

We've been tracking the Xbox Series X restock saga since the console's release, and have picked up a handful of tips and tricks that see hungry punters straight through checkout. With so many retailers (and shoppers) gearing up for more stock this week, then, it pays to know exactly how to buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday.

How to buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday

Whether you're up against a December 25 deadline, or you simply need another shot at getting through checkout, knowing how to buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday comes down to getting everything set up ahead of time, knowing where to be (and when), and brute forcing your way through the noise. You'll find all our top tips just below.

1. Sign in and save your information ahead of Xbox Series X restocks

Checkout is a dangerous place during an Xbox Series X restock. One of the biggest frustrations we hear from shoppers comes from having a console ready to go, only for it to disappear as you progress through the final stages of your order. Seconds are precious here, so we recommend signing into your favorite retailers ahead of time and saving both your payment and shipping information. The fewer clicks you have to make when the clock is ticking, the better your chances of actually buying an Xbox Series X on Black Friday.

2. Consider retailer loyalty programs

As the scrap for Xbox Series X stock has intensified, retailers have been keen to jump on the bandwagon. Stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop all now offer their members early access to certain console stock drops. You're competing against a significantly smaller pool of shoppers here, so it pays to invest a little in your search if you keep coming up short. Plus, it's one of the easiest ways to give yourself the best shot at buying an Xbox Series X on Black Friday, considering just how competitive this sale can get.

Walmart Plus - $12.95 per month

Walmart gives is members early access to Xbox Series X restocks, and is also offering access to Black Friday deals up to four hours in advance. There is a 15 day free trial up for grabs, but the fine print does state that this special treatment isn't afforded to those on a trial period.



Best Buy TotalTech - $199.99 annually

It's a hefty up front cost, but Best Buy has been keeping certain console restocks back for its TotalTech members. That's still a lot of cash to shell out for now, but if you're after extra support and product protection anyway it might be worth a look.



GameStop PowerUp Rewards - $14.99 annually

The GameStop PowerUp Rewards program is a much easier price to swallow. For $14.99 a year you're getting first access to new console drops while earning points on your purchases and receiving plenty of additional rewards as well.



3. Aim for bundles

One of the easiest ways to buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday might be to up your budget a little. If you're interested in picking up some extra games and accessories from day one you'll likely have a much easier time scoring yourself a console.

That's because we see bundles staying in stock far longer than standalone consoles. This is largely due to their higher price tags, so be ready to drop a larger sum up front, but scalpers also stay away from these offers which makes them far easier to scoop up during particularly competitive events.

Most retailers will be offering everything within the bundle at its usual MSRP, though it's worth making sure you have a vague idea of how much the biggest games and peripherals cost so that you can quickly assess the value of the packages on the shelves.

4. Keep in touch with retailers and Xbox Series X restock trackers

It's difficult to stumble across an Xbox Series X restock, though with the amount of time shoppers will be spending on retailer sites over Black Friday it's not impossible. That said, you'll want to make sure you know where you need to be and when. That's where retailers come in. Keep up to date on sites like Walmart, Target, and GameStop and take notice when they drop new Black Friday ads. This is where we've seen many announcements over the last couple of weeks, so you'll get a good idea of where you need to be.

If, however, you don't receive pre-warning of a chance to buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday itself, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on Twitter. Using a service like Tweetdeck to organize a range of stock checker accounts on one easily scannable page means you'll be right in the middle of the action on the day itself, and won't have to refresh your feed as much.

5. Keep refreshing

If you do find yourself with the chance to buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday, you'll want to make sure you hold onto it. Keep refreshing the retailer's listing page if you see an out of stock sign, and open a few tabs to give yourself the best chance possible as well.

Retailers often release consoles in waves to make sure their sites can handle the order volume, which means you shouldn't ignore an out of stock button until at least 15 minutes after the initial drop. Keep reloading the page to be in with a chance of catching the start of the next wave.

If you're successful, you'll also want to keep a close eye on Black Friday Xbox Series X TV deals and Black Friday Xbox headset deals to make the most of your new console. However, we're also rounding up all the latest Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals if you have your eye on any other hard-to-find devices.