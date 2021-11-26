How to buy a PS5 on Black Friday this year - here are your best chances and tactics for success

With millions of people wanting to know how to buy a PS5 now that Black Friday is now well and truly here, we're holding out hope that retailers are going to spring some surprises today and unleash some PS5 stock drops to a captive audience.

And November has been pretty good for stock levels so this could bode well for being able to buy a PS5 on Black Friday this year. We've been hoping that retailers will have an eye on the sales period when everyone is ready to spend on gaming gear, to then unleash stock on us during this year's Black Friday PS5 deals. Hopefully.

We did hope for a similar situation during summer's Amazon Prime Day and the windfall of stock didn't exactly happen then. Perhaps the more traditional sales will encourage retailers to make PS5 available, as shoppers and gamers will already be very much in the mood for picking up tech and spending cash.

Nonetheless, we do expect to see PS5 stock available to buy on Black Friday - though don't expect retailers to be swimming in it, of course. Aside from the console itself, of course, don't forget that the next best thing to do is to take advantage of the likes of the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, Black Friday PS5 TV deals, Black Friday PS5 headset deals, and Black Friday PS5 monitor deals as these are likely to be excellent this year, saving you money on every other part of your setup.

So how do you buy a PS5 on Black Friday? Well, with a bit of luck, good cheer, and patience. And of course, by regularly checking stock at retailers like these ones below.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals

Check PS5 stock right now

US PS5 stock check links

UK PS5 stock check links

Australia PS5 stock check links

How to buy a PS5 on Black Friday

While sheer luck, timing, and speed do indeed help when it comes to those fleeting PS5 restocks, there are now some established tricks and tactics that can definitely help you. These mostly come down to preparation that can help expedite you through from seeing stock to checking out successfully. Any of these will help a little, and all of them will help a bit, so they're worth a look when working out how to buy a PS5 on Black Friday.

Remember the price points

This seems a bit obvious, but given the year of inflated costs we have had and the deals that Black Friday represents, it seems worthwhile reiterating it all.

So, on their own, the standard disc-drive PS5 should be no more than $499/£449 and the PS5 Digital Edition is $399/£359. If you're paying any more than these you absolutely should be getting more stuff thrown in and be getting a bundle - be wary of stealthy scalper price inflation beyond these points. Those larger bundles are always more like to appear at the gaming-focused retailers like GameStop in the US and Game in the UK, but Black Friday could see others do the same as it's a surefire way to boost the profit margin on each console sold.

From the other perspective, the prices certainly won't come down either. There are no official discounts on the hardware yet, and any lower prices might be worthy of grave concern. Bundles may offer discounts, but you won't save money on the console itself, your extra value is likely to come from a few dollars or pounds shaved off some accessories, or at least a bundle where you might be able to sell things on yourself with no problems.

Get signed in and save your details

To use a cliche - probably one of many on this page - every second counts when it comes to buying new-gen consoles, and that will be the case when trying to buy a PS5 on Black Friday. It can be the difference between success and rejoining the stock search queue.

Ensure you are signed into your favorite retailers when you begin your searches, saving your payment details and making sure they are up to date. This will make for a speedy and smooth checkout. Sounds easy, but it really can make the difference instead of fumbling around with credit cards and panicking about numbers being inputted correctly.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sign up to loyalty programs if you can

We're increasingly seeing big retailers use their own loyalty programs as access points to PS5 stock. In recent months we've seen Amazon Prime Members getting first dibs on PS5 restocks, as well as GameStop PowerUp Reward members and Walmart Plus members getting the same treatment too.

While it's a bit more of an outgoing cost to factor in - listed below for your convenience - it does make it worthwhile if it means getting early access to PS5 restocks. It will pay for itself by ensuring you get in. Plus there are usually some trial periods that you could roll the dice with first (though in the case of Walmart Plus, trial members won't have early access).

Remember stock trackers and social media

The past year has seen a heartwarming side to social media (a rare thing, we know) with folks setting up accounts across all the usual suspects geared solely toward pointing out restocks to followers the moment that they occur. And these are largely very, very helpful indeed. Particularly on Twitter, we recommend following and getting notifications from some as they have literally been the way we have found stock before.

Don't forget your peripherals and accessories

Even if it all goes to crap in a crap bag, and picking up a PS5 itself proves to be just as difficult, we wholeheartedly recommend investigating what else you can buy in order to enhance your PS5 setup when you do get the console.

Extras like headsets, external hard drives or internal SSDs, games, and the range of official accessories should all see some form of discounts and deals over the Black Friday period, and will likely come down to some record low prices too. That makes them very worthwhile additions to keep your collection warm while you stay on PS5 restocks and news.

Where to buy a PS5

Where to buy a PS5 - USA

Amazon

We've only really had random PS5 stock drops from Amazon almost all year but we're hoping they'll join the action in late November - that'll be a month since its last restock too.



Walmart

Having had stock in the first 10 days of November, the retail giant's regular Thursday PS5 restocks might well be back. Sometimes you'll see a time on the listing page when PS5 stock is set to go live on the day. We reckon there's a good chance of Walmart having some stock of the PS5 over Black Friday so keep your eyes peeled. If you fancy giving Walmart Plus a go for free right now by the way, for free speedy delivery, discounted fuel, and other benefits, there's currently a 15-day free trial.



GameStop

Things are picking up at GameStop with PS5 stock seemingly coming in at least once a week on a regular basis recently. Bundles are often available, so if you spot any you like go for those as they (generally) sell out slower than solo consoles.



Target

After a long period of sticking with PS5 restocks on a Wednesday or Thursday, Target has really started messing with the formula of late. But it doesn't necessarily matter in the context of BlacK Friday - the retailer has had stock early this month so we're hopeful of it seeing some action at the end of it too.

Best Buy

This store hasn't been as prolific as it used to be but, again, there has been November stock which means we're hopefully of there being more rolled out in the deals season. We've given up trying to predict Best Buy PS5 days as the Thursday/Friday pattern it once favored has been all over the place lately as it goes when it fancies, but let's hope there's some Blac Friday excitement to come too.



Where to buy PS5 - UK

Amazon

Various Amazon websites in mainland Europe have had stock in October and November, so we're thinking a PS5 restock drop could be UK-bound at any moment. And even those European ones can be delivered to the UK so it's well worth keeping a breast of all the opportunities on that side of the pond.



Very

Very has been quite quiet for a PS5 restocks and has seen more action on Xbox Series Xs in recent months. However, we expect Very to get into the deals spirit and have some stock appear. Note: Very often deletes the PS5 product listing page when out of stock, so you might have to search manually for the PS5 on the site.



Currys

The Currys website has been one of the best in the UK as far as bricks and mortar stores adapting to online go and it's been a regular on our PS5 restock updates alerts over the last few months. There's often pre-information about stock going up, although we're not massive fans of having to join a digital queue on the busier days. Currys also has an online PS5 ballot system for a chance to buy one in person, so that's a hat more than worth throwing your name into if you're tired of the search.



Argos

Calling all you night owls, Argos might be your best store to buy a PS5 from while stock is this bad nationwide. It's pretty annoying that this store chooses to put stock online in literally the middle of the night - often around 3 or 4am - but here we are. We've never found out why it does it either. There's also very little, if any, warning ahead of time too. Best of luck.



