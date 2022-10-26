How many episodes are there in Andor season 1?

Lightsabers, who needs them? Andor has quietly delivered on its promise of being the first 'mature' Star Wars story on Disney Plus and, week after week, has found new ways to expand and enrich the grounded side of things in a galaxy far, far away.

But how long is left in the season? In an era where traditional episode counts are but a mere suggestion, it can be hard to keep track of how long everything is around for. The Rings of Power had eight episodes, House of the Dragon had 10. Andor, as you'll soon find out, has even more. There's even a second season on the way, should you want a second helping of Cassian's budding pre-Rogue One revolution.

How many episodes of Andor are there?

There are 12 episodes in the first season of Andor. A second season, currently undated, will also consist of 12 episodes. Here's an overview of what's aired so far, along with links to all of our episode reviews.

How to watch Andor on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

You'll need a Disney Plus subscription to watch Andor, no matter where you are in the world.

New Andor episodes are released every Wednesday on the streaming service and are available under the 'Star Wars' landing page.

