How Aliens and The Winter Soldier influences Deadpool 2, according to Rob Liefeld

Deadpool 2 is probably going to beat to the sound of its own drum, we know that. In-between the digs at Professor X and the butt-tastic teasers, it’s definitely doing things its own way… or is it? Speaking to our sister publication SFX magazine, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld reveals that the sequel is drawing from some very successful movie follow-ups to make things bigger and better.

Comparing Deadpool 2 to the jump in quality from Captain America: The First Avenger to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Liefeld explains: “No one expects the second movie to be a smaller film. People expect the follow-up to expand and Deadpool 2, by having Cable and Domino involved, easily fulfils that promise.”

So, in much the same way the presence of Black Widow and Bucky swelled out the ranks to create a meatier movie with higher stakes, Deadpool 2 appears to be doing likewise. But that’s not all. The Merc with the Mouth’s second coming is going to be far more action-heavy too, drawing from a certain classic sci-fi franchise…

“With Deadpool 2, it’s a bit like the difference between Ridley Scott’s original Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, which was much more action-oriented and also had bigger tech and way more aliens.”

While we can probably (we think) disregard that last part in reference to aliens, it’s going to be interesting to see how Deadpool 2 really ups the stakes. We’ve already had nut-shots and a laundry list of silly shoot-outs – how can Wade Wilson possibly top that?