Horizon Forbidden West players think they've found the site of future DLC

Horizon Forbidden West players have found what they think could be the entrance to a DLC region.

Late last week, the post below popped up on the Horizon subreddit, depicting a player examining an out-of-bounds area in Horizon Forbidden West. It appears there's a ruined fort of some kind shown in the footage, as well as interactive climbing ledges dotted around the nearby cliff faces, leading players to suspect this is either a cut area, or a DLC region not yet fully implemented in the game.

For what it's worth, GamesRadar+ staff managed to actually locate this area in Horizon Forbidden West back in the review phase for the sequel. It turns out that there's a big archway complete with lit braziers near the top of the cliff face, and if you attempt to pass through the arch, the game will tell you that you can't go any further.

It's worth bearing in mind that the original Horizon Zero Dawn received DLC with a brand new area after its launch in 2017. The Frozen Wilds - which took Aloy on a brand new adventure, complete with new friends and foes alike - was also accessed at the top of a cliff in a distant corner of the map, and so if developer Guerrilla really is planning out a new add-on for their expansive sequel, it shouldn't come as a huge shock.

