PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game

PlayStation has unveiled a Hogwarts Legacy themed PS5 DualSense controller, and it's on sale tomorrow.

As revealed on Twitter, Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software is releasing a themed PS5 DualSense controller as soon as tomorrow (February 10). According to the tweet, the controller can be purchased directly from PlayStation in both the US and UK at 10AM PT / 1PM ET and 10AM GMT. If you're charmed by this limited edition controller, you might want to think about grabbing one fast as PlayStation has said it'll only be available "while supplies last."

To announce the controller, PlayStation has also released a blog post (opens in new tab) all about Hogwarts Legacy - which will release fully tomorrow after a 72-hour early access period for those who pre-ordered - which features quotes from artist Vanessa Palmer and art director Jeff Bunker at Avalanche Software. "We wanted the controller design to combine magic with the decorative elements of the Victorian period," Palmer explains, "the sweeping magic and stars draw you to Hogwarts itself, creating a blend unique to our game and time period.”

"From the beginning, we had a vision of a simple, clean, and sophisticated aesthetic," Bunker adds, "white, blue, and aqua, amongst a number of other colors, were tried but in the end, we chose matte black as the primary color for the controller, not only because it contributed to our desired aesthetic, but also because it hints at the darker themes that players can expect in the game."

If you're a big Hogwarts Legacy fan, or simply like to collect limited edition controllers, this DualSense is probably high up on your wishlist. If you do manage to get hold of this controller and play the game on PS5, you're in for a treat due to the Hogwarts Legacy exclusive DualSense features .