Hey '80s kids, the Lego Atari 2600 is now available at its lowest price, like, ever

The Lego Atari 2600, with its moving joystick and charming details, is a set that is an absolute must-have for anyone who loves retro gaming as much as they love Lego. Now, thanks to a rad discount, reliving the '80s is more affordable than ever.



While the console replica would usually set you back $239.99, you can now pick up a Lego Atari with all its totally bodacious accessories for just $167.99 on Amazon. That's a 30% discount on the whole, and is also the lowest the kit has ever been at Amazon. In other words, it's one of the better Lego deals of this week.

If you're in the UK, you're not getting left out either. If you pick up the Lego Atari 2600 set at Zavvi right now, you can get it for only £169.99 (around 20% off its RRP of £209.99).

Lego Atari 2600 Set | $239.99 $167.99 on Amazon

Save $70 - While this set is also has a $40 discount at Lego and Walmart at the moment, Amazon's deal blows both retailers out of the water.



Buy it if:

✅ You have fond memories of the Atari

✅ You're a retro games enthusiast Don't buy it if:

❌ Your idea of an 'old school' games console is the Nintendo Wii



Price check:

💲 Lego | $191.99

💲 Best Buy | $239.99

UK Deal:

£2̶0̶9̶.9̶9̶ £169.99 at Zavvi

Accompanying the Lego Atari 2600 console itself is three replica game cartridges (that'll you'll mercifully never have to blow into) from Centipede, Asteroids, and Adventure. If that's not enough to jog your memory of these classics, there's also some dinky mini builds inspired by each one.



In a moment of total retro gamer Inception, there's an Atari-playing mini-figure with its own 80s bedroom scene. surrounded by era-appropriate details like a CRT TV, roller skates, sci-fi posters, and — gasp— is that a phone on the wall? This really is retro.

(Image credit: Future)

You might've noticed there's a frustration-free packaging variant available for the Lego Atari 2600 too, but unfortunately this easier-to-open-product doesn't have the same great discount on it. Though in fairness, it's totally worth a bit of extra fiddling with wire ties and blister packs to get top tier deals like this.



Not only does this 2,532 piece set make for majorly satisfying building experience, it also results in an excellent display piece for any retro games lover (as we point out in our Lego Atari 2600 review). It's perfect for adding to your nerdy Lego collection or displaying beside your modern games consoles to remind them of their humble origins.

Looking for more awesome builds to add to your collection? We have a great list of the best Lego sets that's worth a look!