Here's when Steam's next Game Festival kicks off

The Steam Festival will return on June 16, 2021, and run until June 22.

The Steam Game Festival is a multi-day celebration where fans can try out demos, chat with developers, watch live streams, and learn about upcoming games on Steam," Valve announced.

"For developers, the Steam Game Festival is an opportunity to get early feedback from players and build an audience for a future launch on Steam."

The most recent festival, the February 2021 Edition , kicked off on February 3 and ushered in more than 500 games to try. Like last year's lineup of Steam Game Festivals, it offered players a broad selection of demos from upcoming games, as well as tuning in to special livestreamed presentations and play sessions from the developers behind them.

This time around, however, Valve will reportedly use a "curation team" to "look at each store page, including any screenshots, trailers, and description in order to determine which games we will be highlighting during the festival".

In related news, Valve recently, once again, smashed its own record for the most concurrent users on its Steam platform - only this time, it did it twice in a single day.

SteamDB reported a new concurrent peak of 25,415,080 concurrent users on the service on January 2, 2021, breaching the 25 million milestone for the very first time.

Just a few hours later, though – but still within the same 24-hour period – Steam beat that again with 25,418,674 simultaneous users, 7.2 million of which were actively playing at the time.

