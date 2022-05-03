Here's how to watch today's Warcraft mobile reveal

Here's how to watch Warcraft Mobile get its first big reveal later today.

Despite being announced in 2018, we still don’t know that much about the Warcraft mobile game, not even its official name. But that is set to change with Blizzard treating us to a first look at the elusive title later today.

In a tweet, Blizzard shared where and when you’ll be able to watch the reveal of the Warcraft's long-awaited mobile offering. The event is scheduled for today at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. You can watch it as it happens on Blizzard’s website reveal.blizzard.com.

With details thin on the ground, it’s not yet clear whether the mobile version of Warcraft will offer a portable MMORPG experience or whether it will be a different type of game entirely. But we should have much more information and potentially a solid release date before the day is out. Blizzard’s quarterly earnings report revealed that it plans to bring World of Warcraft to mobile before the end of the year, and as it’s now May, it may finally be ready to announce when the series will be coming on mobile.

Blizzard reportedly has many projects in the works, with Warcraft mobile being the start of “a bunch of new games”. On the World of Warcraft front, the company recently announced its next major expansion, Dragonflight, which adds a new dragon race to the flagship MMORPG.

Need something to play until the Warcraft mobile game and new expansion launch? Take a look at our list of the best MMO and MMORPG titles to get lost in right now.