Warcraft mobile is reportedly the start of "a bunch of new games" from Blizzard

Warcraft mobile is officially set to be revealed on May 3, and a reliable reporter claims Blizzard is preparing to release "a bunch of new games," including a second Warcraft mobile game.

Blizzard took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that a mobile Warcraft game will be announced on Tuesday, May 3 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. You can tune in here to see the presentation.

Shortly thereafter, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier quote-tweeted the announcement with claims that not only are there two mobile Warcraft games in development, but that Blizzard is planning to launch a whole lot more in the near future. Schreier also says he's heard good things about the two Warcraft mobile games, but doesn't get into specifics.

"After a very long dry spell, Blizzard is finally preparing to release a bunch of new games," Schreier said. "This is one of two mobile Warcraft games that have been in development in Blizzard's incubation department for several years. I've heard mostly positive buzz about both."

After a very long dry spell, Blizzard is finally preparing to release a bunch of new games. This is one of two mobile Warcraft games that have been in development in Blizzard's incubation department for several years. I've heard mostly positive buzz about both. https://t.co/Yrckhcv8PDApril 28, 2022 See more

Back in February, Activision Blizzard confirmed in an earnings call that some sort of mobile Warcraft content, as well as a new Hearthstone "experience" would launch before the end of the year. Of course, as things are constantly changing behind the scenes these days, I wouldn't assume that a 2022 release for any of these projects is set in stone. That said, it's fairly safe to expect two mobile Warcraft games as well as something new in Hearthstone land, possibly another mobile release.

Looking for something new to play? Check out our extensive guide to the best MMORPGs for some ideas.