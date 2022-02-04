World of Warcraft will be coming to mobile later this year says Activision Blizzard

The report also confirms the studio’s "exciting new IP"

World of Warcraft is coming to mobile before the end of the year in the company’s quarterly earnings report. 

According to Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report: "Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022 [...] and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time." The report also says "new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone" are also in the works.

Other than this initial reveal, we haven’t heard anything else about World of Warcraft's upcoming mobile efforts. This includes its release date or what kind of form the mobile version will take. All we do know is that we can expect it before the end of 2022, but since it's currently February, this could mean a long wait for those excited to play Warcraft on mobile. 

Other particularly interesting reveals about Blizzard in the report include that Diablo 2: Resurrected sold "more units from its September release until the year-end than any other Activision Blizzard remaster over an equivalent period." Blizzard is currently working on Diablo 4, and Overwatch 2 - which we should hear more updates about soon according to Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra. 

Another interesting tidbit from the report includes Blizzard admitting to working on "an exciting new IP." Just a few days ago it was rumored that the company was working on a new unannounced game, however, this is the first time we have heard Blizzard announce it officially. Whether this is the same game rumored or an additional new IP - alongside its recently announced survival game - we can’t say for sure yet. 

