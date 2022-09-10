Here's how to watch the Ubisoft Forward and Assassin's Creed showcase

If you're wondering how to watch today's Ubisoft Forward and Assassin's Creed showcase, you've come to the right place.

Announced earlier this week, Ubisoft is again holding a dedicated livestream to showcase its projects in development. Taking place today (September 10) at 3pm EST / 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST, those wondering what Ubisoft has been working on lately should head to the publisher's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab) as the showcase is about to begin. Alternatively, you could also watch the video embedded below.

So what should we expect to see during the showcase? Assassin's Creed fans will be pleased to hear that we'll also be getting an Assassin's Creed showcase during today's Ubisoft Forward. As revealed by the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account (opens in new tab), fans learn "learn more about the future of the brand" during the September 10 showcase.

Although we don't know exactly what will be making an appearance during the event, it's safe to say that the likes of Assassin's Creed Mirage will be there considering the series' Twitter account (opens in new tab) put out a tweet earlier this month saying: "Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward."

Fellow upcoming Ubisoft game Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has also confirmed its attendance via its dedicated Twitter account (opens in new tab) and considering the game is due to release as soon as October 20, 2022 - it's no surprise that we'll be seeing more Mario and the Rabbids during today's Ubisoft Forward.

Finally, we also know that Ubisoft's upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones will pop up during the presentation, once again, due to the game's Twitter account (opens in new tab) showing excitement for the event. Just like Mario + Rabbids, we know that Skull and Bones is due to release before the end of the year on November 8, 2022.