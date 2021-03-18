Here's how to watch Snyder Cut online on HBO Max and more - 4 hours of Justice League awaits

The world can finally watch Snyder Cut - Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available exclusively through HBO Max. The movie dropped between 12.01am PDT or 3.01am EDT depending on your time-zone, so all you need is an HBO Max subscription to see it. We've listed the available offers below to help you get into the action as quickly as possible.

Want to know how much it'll set you back to watch Snyder Cut? You're looking at $14.99 for a single month of HBO Max - as things stand today, that's the cheapest price the service offers - still way cheaper than a trip to the cinema.

Fortunately, it's not like you have to stick around. Once you've seen Zack Snyder's Justice League, you can also cancel at any time to make sure your membership doesn't keep rolling from month to month (there's no binding contract). That being said, we've been enjoying streaming movies and box sets for a while now, so you might end up keeping it too.

Curious about what makes this version of Justice League different? The original but abandoned 'Snyder Cut' of 2017's Justice League reached near-mythical status in the years following the movie's release, and it's no secret that this would have differed greatly from the final cut. This new version (all four hours of it!) has given Snyder the chance to tell the story he'd planned from the start with up to 75% brand new footage.

For more info on what you're getting for your money with an HBO Max sub, be sure to check out our guide to finding the best HBO Max prices.

Watch Snyder Cut - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

Want to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League? It's easy. The movie is out now, so all you need is a standard month for $14.99. There aren't any other deals available at the time of writing, so this is the best and cheapest option by virtue of being the only one. It's also the single way of being able to watch Snyder Cut in the US - the special director's cut of the film is an HBO Max exclusive.

Watch Snyder Cut - UK

Sky | See deals

Hoping to watch Snyder Cut? Even though the UK doesn't have HBO Max, you'll be able to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League via Sky at the same time as its debut in the US. You can either put together a package yourself or opt for a Now TV Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99. The movie is exclusive to Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Austria, so it won't appear anywhere else. Luckily, there's a seven-day Now TV free trial to take advantage of if you're based in Britain. In addition, those watching from Ireland can grab the Sky Cinema Pass at a reduced rate of €7.50p/m for the first three months.

Watch Snyder Cut - Australia

Binge | $10 per month

If you want to watch Snyder Cut in Australia, you need Binge - the director's cut of Justice League will be available on that service via the $10p/m membership at no extra from today. In other words, you can stream Zack Snyder's Justice League day and date with the rest of the world if you've got Binge.

