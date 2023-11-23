Here's how to save even more on your PS Plus subscription this Black Friday

Black Friday PS Plus deals offer up a rare chance to save on Sony's subscription service. Not only that, but we're seeing Black Friday PS5 deals bringing that price point down even lower - and it's all thanks to gift cards.

To mark the festive buying season, PlayStation has already cut down on the costs of its PS Plus memberships, allowing you to get up to 30% off on 12-month plans, which is already a pretty great deal if you're a new subscriber. It's even better though if you pair it with a discounted wallet fund code.

Over at Amazon, you can get 10% off a range of PS Plus Wallet Fund codes to load up your account. They've got values of between $30 and $110 available to make the most of.

Once you've bought these and loaded them on to your PS Store credit, you can buy a 12-month subscription for PS Plus at a lower cost. So say you wanted to get an Essential tier membership for $59.99 rather than $79.99, you can get this by buying a $10 wallet code and a $50 wallet code, which are priced at $9 and $45, respectively. This means in total you'd get the Essential membership for $26 less than you usually would. Pretty good, right?

PlayStation Plus – $30 Wallet Fund | $30 $27 at Amazon

Save $3 - Amazon has got 10% discounts on all of its PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds. One of best picks is this $30 one, which you can get for $27. While that might not seem like a huge discount, it's basically free money if you think about it, and can help you grab an even cheaper PS Plus Membership.

PlayStation Plus – $70 Wallet Fund | $70 $63 at Amazon

Save $7 - You can get a $70 wallet fund for PlayStation Plus for just $63 as part of Amazon's 10% off deal this Black Friday. This should help nudge the cost of the PlayStation Plus subscription a bit lower, which feels like a no brainer?

PlayStation Plus – $110 Wallet Fund | $110 $99 at Amazon

Save $11 - Amazon's Black Friday deal gives you 10% off all of their PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds, and the more you spend, the bigger the discount. Our pick is this $110 one which gives you $11 off, allowing you to get it for just $99. Given this can be redeemed on PlayStation Plus subscriptions (which are already discounted), this seems like a good plan to save some money.

PlayStation Store - $50 Gift Card | $50 $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - Walmart has some discounts on their PlayStation Store gift cards as well. These offer 10% off, meaning this $50 one is now down to $45. These can be used in the PlayStation Store, which includes the PlayStation Plus membership. So you can use digital code to make the most of the current subscription deals on there too.

Should you get PlayStation Plus?

(Image credit: PlayStation)

PlayStation Plus is a pretty smart choice if you want to make the most of your console. For a monthly cost, you can access a whole load of games without buying them outright, saving you some pretty significant costs. It also makes sense if you like to test out plenty of different genres in your games and enjoy variety of play. With literally hundreds to choose from, you can find yourself playing some of the best PS5 games and best PS4 games.

The bigger question over whether you should get it is what tier you should opt for. Earlier in 2023, PlayStation upped the subscription costs for PS Plus and split them into several different tiers. The PlayStation Plus tiers are: essential, extra, and premium.

The first two tiers are pretty similar in cost, but Plus Extra offers 400 more PS4 and PS5 games included. If you play just one or two of these games it could be enough to justify the relatively small price jump (and would help put the best PS5 SSDs to good use). Then if you're looking to make the most of Sony's retro collection too, PS Plus Premium may be the best choice as it gives you access to a whole batch of PS1, PS2, and PSP games as well. Really all three are great options, it just depends on how you use your console and what you're interested in playing.

