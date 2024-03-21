The Helldivers 2 Expendable Anti Tank launcher is a Stratagem weapon that players can use to blow up armored enemies - but not in any great numbers. Unlike the Recoilless Rifle, the Anti Tank is a one-shot, disposable weapon that you call in, fire once, and throw away, with no ability to reload it. It's still a good weapon though, and we've seen Personal Orders in Helldivers 2 with challenges to kill 10 enemies with the Expendable Anti Tank - which is what I'll cover how to do below.

How to kill Enemies with the Expendable Anti Tank in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Expendable Anti Tank in Helldivers 2 is a Stratagem Support weapon that can be bought on the Ship at Level 3. When summoned, a pod drops with two different launchers in it, both of which can be picked up and fired once before being thrown away. The Anti Tank is actually pretty damn powerful, viable even in the late game for taking out big enemies like the Helldivers 2 Bile Titans. That's what it's for, by the way - it's not about clearing large areas, but about blowing focused holes in armored enemies like the Titans and Helldivers 2 Annihilator Tanks.

If you have a Personal Order to kill enemies with the Expendable Anti Tank, this isn't something that can be done quickly - the actual radius of the blast on the Expendable is surprisingly small. If you're lucky, you might be able to kill three small enemies with one shot, but frankly you shouldn't expect that to happen, nor should you be trying to take out more agile enemies like the new Helldivers 2 Shriekers.

The short cooldown of the EAT (70 seconds) and the fact that you get two Expendables per drop means that you can keep a reliably steady feed of kills, and have the challenge done within a single, decent length mission. Obviously the easier difficulty you select, the easier it'll be to complete this personal order - but what doesn't that apply for?

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission