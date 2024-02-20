Helldivers 2 boss says matchmaking is "defo infinite amounts better" after latest patch fixes more bugs and crashes

Helldivers 2 has a new patch that takes direct aim at some of the game's biggest issues - including matchmaking - and the head of developer Arrowhead Game Studios is confident you're going to have an easier time getting online after the update.

You can check out the full patch notes over on Steam (the update is also available on PS5, don't worry), but the highlights include a resolved "block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC," improvements to "platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup," and the implementation of an "automatic retry mechanism to quickplay." Plus fixes for various crashes, too.

"Highlights include resolved matchmaking and prep for increased server load," as CEO Johan Pilestedt explains on Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, he said "OK, I have been able to matchmake 7/7 times now... Got kicked 4 of those. So, matchmaking defo infinite amounts better now." Even if nobody wants to play with the boss behind the surprise multiplayer hit, it seems you should have an easier time getting into the game now.

Pilestedt noted earlier this week that it's fine to play the shooter later if you can't afford it now, since "it's worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity." The game's been struggling to keep up with its massive - and I mean massive - player counts since launch, and many have been hopeful that those AFK troopers will soon start getting kicked. No such luck in this most recent patch, however.

