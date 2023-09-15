He deserves this: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans loves Cloud on a segway

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth putting Cloud on a segway is winning the hearts of a lot of fans.

Yesterday's new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer had all the bombast you could ever want - we saw Cloud and Sephiroth teaming up, Zack Fair alive and well, and Vincent Valentine rising from his coffin. Perhaps the most beloved moment of the new trailer, though, was when Square Enix saw fit to put Cloud Strife on a segway, and as you can see below, it's a moment that's been showered with fan art.

We must defy our fate.................#FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/IoH81NkSpFSeptember 15, 2023 See more

pic.twitter.com/Kt5giv6xOBSeptember 14, 2023 See more

let's mosey pic.twitter.com/bBjoR5dbuTSeptember 14, 2023 See more

Turns out everyone just loves Cloud being a silly guy for a change. Although, this was pretty much how everyone reacted back when Final Fantasy 7 Remake first came out - we all loved Cloud the Himbo and the big doofus who escorted Tifa and Aerith through that haunted trainyard, probably more than we loved Cloud the Super Serious Soldier Man.

Ayo wtf goin on at the mall#FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/jyhnAY5eTISeptember 14, 2023 See more

pic.twitter.com/11cKUqkjp4September 14, 2023 See more

Cloud really deserves some downtime to be a goofy little guy with his girlfriend Aerith, and her girlfriend Tifa. Speaking of, the Gold Saucer is confirmed to be back for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and we can't help but wonder how the 'date' scene from the original game will play out. Will we pick a date based on our prior actions throughout the game?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally launches next year on February 29, 2024, exclusive for PS5 across two discs. Elsewhere, creative director Tetsuya Nomura has teased Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will end in The Forgotten Capital portion of the original game, which could set up the middle part of the remake trilogy for a hugely tragic closing act.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also feature near-100 hours of gameplay, according to lead director Naoki Hamaguchi.