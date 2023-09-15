He deserves this: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans loves Cloud on a segway

By Hirun Cryer
published

Look at him go!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth putting Cloud on a segway is winning the hearts of a lot of fans.

Yesterday's new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer had all the bombast you could ever want - we saw Cloud and Sephiroth teaming up, Zack Fair alive and well, and Vincent Valentine rising from his coffin. Perhaps the most beloved moment of the new trailer, though, was when Square Enix saw fit to put Cloud Strife on a segway, and as you can see below, it's a moment that's been showered with fan art.

See more
See more
See more

Turns out everyone just loves Cloud being a silly guy for a change. Although, this was pretty much how everyone reacted back when Final Fantasy 7 Remake first came out - we all loved Cloud the Himbo and the big doofus who escorted Tifa and Aerith through that haunted trainyard, probably more than we loved Cloud the Super Serious Soldier Man. 

See more
See more

Cloud really deserves some downtime to be a goofy little guy with his girlfriend Aerith, and her girlfriend Tifa. Speaking of, the Gold Saucer is confirmed to be back for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and we can't help but wonder how the 'date' scene from the original game will play out. Will we pick a date based on our prior actions throughout the game?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally launches next year on February 29, 2024, exclusive for PS5 across two discs. Elsewhere, creative director Tetsuya Nomura has teased Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will end in The Forgotten Capital portion of the original game, which could set up the middle part of the remake trilogy for a hugely tragic closing act. 

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also feature near-100 hours of gameplay, according to lead director Naoki Hamaguchi. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.