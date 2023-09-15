Uh oh, sounds like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will end on that scene

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's producer knows fans want to see "one scene" in particular, and we've got a pretty good idea of which scene they're talking about.

Yesterday on September 14 debuted a brand new PlayStation State of Play showcase, and with a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. After the trailer, producer Yoshinori Kitase published the message below, acknowledging that the developers know "fans are dying to see one scene in particular."

To celebrate today's announcements we're sharing messages from the development team behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, starting with producer Yoshinori Kitase. [1/3] #FF7R pic.twitter.com/tDm5w1Grl7September 14, 2023 See more

The question is: what scene is Kitase on about? It could well be the Gold Saucer 'date' scene from the original Final Fantasy 7, where Cloud would go on a date with either Tifa, Aerith, Yuffie, or Barrett, depending on the player's interactions with them. Yesterday's trailer confirmed that the Golden Saucer is a big part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, after all.

However, creative director Tetsuya Nomura paints another possibility. In a new interview with the PlayStation Blog after the trailer, the director confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will extend all the way up to 'The Forgotten Capital' part of the original game.

"Although there are some changes in the order of the locations, the locations depicted in this title extend up to 'The Forgotten Capital,' where the greatest fate of Final Fantasy VII awaits you," Nomura teased. Veteran Final Fantasy 7 players will know exactly what scene Nomura is on about here, and it's one that we won't spoil for newcomers who haven't yet experienced the original storyline.

Suffice it to say, that it's a scene that changes the entire trajectory of the original Final Fantasy 7. Obviously, Rebirth looks to have significant story changes from the original game - Nomura also revealed Wutai won't be a part of Rebirth - so we aren't quite sure whether the iconic scene will play out exactly as it did in the original game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches next year on February 29, 2024. The new trailer also confirmed that fan-favorite Vincent Valentine is back for the second part of the remake trilogy, and it looks like we'll be waking him up in much the same manner that we did in 1997.

Naoki Hamaguchi, lead director of the new game, promised Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boasts nearly 100 hours of gameplay.