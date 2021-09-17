HBO Max price cut in half for six months with the best deal yet - perfect for Dune, Matrix 4, and more

This is the best HBO Max deal we've ever seen. It's actually even cheaper than a Disney Plus sign-up. We're not talking about HBO Max's ad-supported tier, either; this is the tier with day-and-date cinema movie releases and zero ads, and prices have just been cut in half. You'll save 50% on your monthly bill for six months if you sign up before September 26.

If you're thinking about holding out for a better deal, we really wouldn't. The previous hottest discount we saw earlier this year in March was 22% off a six-month deal. And with that one, you had to pay the six months upfront in a lump sum. Here, you're saving over twice as much and only have to pay a month at a time and are free to leave at any point.

Once the six months are up, your monthly fee will roll over at the standard $14.99 a month instead. If you do want to cancel, it's a simple process online in your account settings, no need to pick up a phone and endure the hassle of someone trying to get you to stay.

This is a great time to join as this tier gets you access to Warner's remaining day and date cinema releases. Current films on the service include Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho (out today), Hugh Jackman's Reminiscence (ends very soon), and the new horror from James Wan, Malignant. More importantly, you'll be all set for the Dune remake, The Many Saints of Newark (the Sopranos prequel), and Matrix: Resurrections.

As for TV content, it's premium box set heaven with hits like Game of Thrones, Lovecraft Country, Friends, Girls, Flight Attendant, Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rick and Morty, and much, much more.

What about if you already have HBO Max? Disappointing news we're afraid, as this offer is only eligible for new or returning customers. It's unclear how long you have to have been gone if you are coming back though. And given the promotion ends September 27, that doesn't give you much time to cancel your current subscription as it will only actually come to an end a month after your previous payment. If that's happening before the 27th, we'd certainly try cancelling and coming back. Even if it doesn't work, your old watchlist will be waiting for you, so there's no risk of losing anything.

