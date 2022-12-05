Hayley Atwell says Multiverse of Madness was not the "trajectory" she imagined for Peggy Carter

Hayley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter in the MCU, has talked about her thoughts on Peggy's journey and future in the Marvel movies. Atwell last played her character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which saw Captain Carter form part of the Illuminati line-up.

But, Captain Carter is brutally killed by Wanda Maximoff in the film, cut in half by her own shield. "It was definitely not, you know, the trajectory that I see for Peggy," Atwell told Digital Spy (opens in new tab) of her Multiverse of Madness role. "I would definitely like her to have more to do."

As for whether Peggy could return, Atwell indicated that it's out of her hands. "It depends on what Marvel, and what the audiences, want," she commented.

"I'm a custodian of her. Compared to the rest of my career and everything I've done or my stage work and doing Mission: Impossible now and all the diversity of roles I've played, and the diversity that I get to explore, and to be able to play more complex roles and villains and lots of different things – she is not mine anymore," Atwell continued. "She lives in the world of people that have taken her into their heart. And that's beautiful. But it's kind of like: yeah, you can't control the impact a particular role has on the rest of the world."

Atwell shared a similar sentiment at a convention earlier in the year. "Well... I have no news for you. Sorry," she said. "But I share your enthusiasm. And I would love to feel that if Marvel did find a home for her that it's a home that feels worthy of her in terms of evolution as a character and development as a character. And the experience I've had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I want more to do, because I feel that fans deserve that."

There's no word yet on when – or if – Atwell will return as Peggy in the live-action MCU, though Captain Carter, who is voiced by Atwell, is set to appear in every season of the animated show What If…?

The next Marvel release to arrive is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus TV shows for everything else coming soon from the MCU.