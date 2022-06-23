Hayden Christensen says he saw "glimpses of Padmé" in Obi-Wan Kenobi's young Leia actor

Hayden Christensen has praised Vivien Lyra Blair's performance as young Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Blair played a 10 year old Leia Organa in the show, who ended up on an adventure across the galaxy with the titular Jedi Master.

"I was just thrilled at seeing young Leia in this story and how's she's represented," Christensen told E! News (opens in new tab). "I think they really imbued the character with all the qualities that make that character great. And young Vivien has done such a great job of bringing her to life."

He added: "For me, that's been part of the fun of it, is just getting those little glimpses of Padmé, which I do get."

Obi-Wan Kenobi recently wrapped up its 6 episode run on Disney Plus. Though there's been no confirmation of an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is definitely open to the idea.

"Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series," she said. But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, 'OK, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."

We'll have to wait and see if more Obi-Wan Kenobi makes it to screen, but Christensen may or may not be returning as Anakin Skywalker in the Ahsoka series, which is set for a 2023 release.

You can catch up on Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus now. For everything the galaxy far, far away has in store for us, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon.